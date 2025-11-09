Health coach says 5 daily emotional hygiene habits can help you beat stress and anxiety: ‘Read more and watch less’

Stress and anxiety can sneak up on us. We usually take care of our physical health by brushing our teeth, washing our faces, and exercising regularly. However, when it comes to our emotional health, we often wait until we feel overwhelmed before we take notice. Stress and anxiety do not appear suddenly. They build up quietly when we ignore small habits that support our mental and emotional well-being. A MediBuddy study shows that about 32% of young professionals in India experience anxiety, and stress-related problems are part of 17.15% of mental health consultations overall. These statistics are concerning, but the key is that we can take steps to improve our emotional health before it worsens.

“I often say, 'Life is all positive – negativity doesn't exist. Stress is not an enemy. Instead, it carries a message. The key is to practice what I call emotional hygiene,” health and wellness coach Prachi Mehta tells Health Shots. This means it is important to develop daily habits that help clear your mind and bring balance back to your life.

What are 5 ways you can reduce stress? Here are five simple actions that can help reduce stress and anxiety, allowing you to take charge of your emotional well-being.

1. Connect with your family Many people think health is only about physical aspects, such as diet and exercise. However, one of the best ways to heal is by spending quality time with family and loved ones. Our parents, children, and close friends give us stability and joy, even as our relationships change over time. Each day, take a moment to connect, share, and engage with your family members.

The best gift you can give your loved ones is your time. When you share a meal, tell stories, or hug each other, you create special memories and support one another’s emotional well-being. As you relax, your emotions calm, and your body begins to heal. While medicine can help with illness, love and connection can help prevent stress and anxiety.

2. Stop blaming, start learning Do you ever feel stuck in a cycle of blame? It traps your mind in negativity, making you focus on finding fault instead of thinking about what to do next. Whether it’s about parents, bosses, or even yourself, staying angry and blaming others only increases your stress.

Changing your mindset from blaming to learning can significantly enhance your perspective on life. Instead of seeing failures as setbacks, consider them as valuable lessons. Instead of viewing rejections as failures, see them as new paths. "Treat mistakes as opportunities to learn and improve", says the health and wellness coach. To take care of your emotional well-being, notice when you are stuck in blaming others. Ask yourself, “What is life teaching me?” This shift in thinking not only makes you feel lighter but also helps you take control of your life.

3. Start forgiving Forgiveness can be harder than it seems. Holding onto grudges and past hurts can weigh you down emotionally. “Pride might stop you from saying 'sorry,' and your ego can make it hard to forgive,” shares the health coach. It’s important to recognise that not letting go of these feelings keeps your anxiety alive.

Make it a daily habit to clear your emotions. If you hurt someone, apologise. If someone hurts you, practice forgiveness, even if they don’t ask for it. "Remember, forgiveness is for your peace of mind, not theirs", says the wellness coach. The more you do this, the lighter and freer you will feel. This will bring you more joy and less anxiety in your daily life.

4. Read more, watch less In a time when screens fill our lives, it’s easy to get caught up in mindless scrolling or binge-watching TV shows. "While these activities can distract us temporarily, they don’t refresh our minds; they might even dull them", says the expert. Over time, excessive screen time can impact our ability to focus, shape our values, and even influence our self-esteem through constant comparisons with others.

Taking just 10-15 minutes a day to read can change your mindset. You can choose a motivational book, a spiritual text, or an inspiring biography. "Reading strengthens your thinking and helps you manage emotions more effectively", shares the expert. It nourishes your mind, just as healthy food nourishes your body. While watching videos may provide brief entertainment, reading promotes growth and transformation.

5. Step outside and soak in the sun Many people avoid sunlight because they worry about tanning or skin damage. However, staying away from the sun can also lead to feelings of depression. A little sunlight can improve your mood, help you sleep better, and give you more energy.

Just 10 minutes of sunlight each day can improve your mood. Instead of staying indoors, go outside and enjoy the sun. Remember that life is about living freely, not in fear. Nature can heal, and sunshine helps promote happiness and well-being.

Why is emotional hygiene important? These practices may seem simple, but their true strength lies in consistency. "Just as brushing your teeth only occasionally won't stop cavities, doing emotional hygiene activities only when you're stressed won't protect you from the stress itself," explains the expert. Make these rituals a regular part of your daily routine, rather than just reacting to problems as they arise.

