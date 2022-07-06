Health ministry reuces gap of booster dose of covid-19 jab from nine to six months

“Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18 to 59 years of age will be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Private Vaccination Centres (PVCs). For beneficiaries aged above 60 years as well as the healthcare workers and frontline workers, precaution those would be administered after the completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of second dose at government covid vaccination centres, free of charge," Bhushan communicated in a letter reviewed by Mint.

