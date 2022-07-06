Health ministry reuces gap of booster dose of covid-19 jab from nine to six months

Health ministry reuces gap of booster dose of covid-19 jab from nine to six months2 min read . 07:08 PM IST
- For this, the union health ministry has made corresponding changes to CoWIN system to facilitate the new dispensation
NEW DELHI :The union health ministry has reduced the covid-19 vaccine booster dose gap from existing nine months to six months.
NEW DELHI :The union health ministry has reduced the covid-19 vaccine booster dose gap from existing nine months to six months.
In a letter to all states/UTs, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary said: “In view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, “Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of “National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from existing nine months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks. This has been endorsed by NTAGI."
In a letter to all states/UTs, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary said: “In view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, “Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of “National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from existing nine months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks. This has been endorsed by NTAGI."
“Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18 to 59 years of age will be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Private Vaccination Centres (PVCs). For beneficiaries aged above 60 years as well as the healthcare workers and frontline workers, precaution those would be administered after the completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of second dose at government covid vaccination centres, free of charge," Bhushan communicated in a letter reviewed by Mint.
For this, the union health ministry has made corresponding changes to CoWIN system to facilitate the new dispensation. Besides, the centres has instructed the states health authorities to publicize the new provision of the precaution dose vaccination among public so that the benefit of precaution dose can be extended to all due beneficiaries at Covid vaccination centres as well as households level during the ongoing Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 198.20 Crore as on date. Out of which 4,75,78,267 booster dose have been given to eligible population above 18 years of age.
Health experts say that precaution or booster dose of a vaccine boosts immunity in the body further by activating the memory cells to produce more antibodies against covid.