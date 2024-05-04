Health Tips for Today: 5 important ways to protect your child from heatwave

Health Tips for Today: India is witnessing heatwave in several parts of the country. But for kids, this isn't just a time to hide away indoors; it's the much-awaited season of their summer vacation. During vacation time, children eagerly await the adventures, and play out with their friends With this, it is important to protect your child from extreme temperatures to ensure their safety and well-being. It is important to look out for heat-related illnesses like fainting, seizures, irritability, headache, increased sweating, weakness or dizziness, fast breathing, nausea and vomiting.

Here are some tips to protect your child from rising temperatures.

1. Stay Hydrated: Encourage your child to drink plenty of water throughout the day. During summer time, children often engage in drinking sugary drinks and aerated drinks, make sure to avoid them as they can cause dehydration. Try options like buttermilk, fresh fruit juice, lassi, and coconut water.

2. Increasing fruit intake: Summer is also the season of mangoes which helps boost immunity and is an excellent source of iron and magnesium. Another fruit to relish during the summer season is watermelon which is good for hydrating the body as beverages made out of this fruit not only provide essential nutrition but also help stay cool during summer.

3. Dress appropriately: Make them wear loose-fitting cotton light-coloured fabrics which are perfect for summers.

4. Avoid outdoor during peak hours: With the current weather conditions, it's best to avoid outdoor activities throughout the day. However, particularly between 12 pm and 4 pm, when the sun is at its peak, it's important to stay indoors. While keeping children indoors during these hours may seem challenging, you can organise indoor activities such as potluck gatherings with friends, indoor games, or art and craft sessions to keep them engaged and entertained. This ensures their safety while still allowing them to have fun during the summer vacation.

5. Things to carry when playing outdoors: Plan outdoor playtime for early morning or after 5 pm when the sun is less intense. Consider organising a morning walk picnic for your child and their friends to enjoy. When your child goes outside to play, remember to apply sunscreen, provide them with a water bottle, a hat or a cap for sun protection, and encourage them to play in shaded areas whenever possible. This will help keep them safe and comfortable while they enjoy their time outdoors.

