Health Tips for Today: 5 important ways to protect your child from heatwave
Health Tips for Today: India is experiencing a heatwave, but kids are excited for summer vacation. Protect children from heat-related illnesses by staying hydrated. Here are some tips to protect your child from extreme temperatures.
Health Tips for Today: India is witnessing heatwave in several parts of the country. But for kids, this isn't just a time to hide away indoors; it's the much-awaited season of their summer vacation. During vacation time, children eagerly await the adventures, and play out with their friends With this, it is important to protect your child from extreme temperatures to ensure their safety and well-being. It is important to look out for heat-related illnesses like fainting, seizures, irritability, headache, increased sweating, weakness or dizziness, fast breathing, nausea and vomiting.