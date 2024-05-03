Health Tips for Today: 7 essential ways to adopt a healthy lifestyle

Living a sedentary lifestyle like long periods of sitting, working hours or physical inactivity has become increasingly common today. In today's time, living a healthy lifestyle is essential for maintaining both physical and mental well-being by making conscious choices about our daily habits. With the working hours and other responsibilities, it sometimes becomes impossible to spare time for ourselves, however, tiny steps towards adopting a healthy lifestyle do help in the long run. Stop procrastinating, the first step towards achieving anything. Here are little tips to improve your quality of life and reduce the risk of various diseases. From eating a balanced diet to engaging in regular exercise and managing stress, there are many ways to prioritise our health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Health Tips for Today: Beat the heat during the summer season with these foods; from curd to berries, check full list here Here are 7 Tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle 1. Stay hydrated: The most common and the most essential thing to do is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated and functioning properly. Looking at the current heatwave situation, a good amount 2-3 litres of water is ideal.

2. NO SUGAR: Another way that helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle is cutting down on sugar intake. Replace your normal sugar with jaggery or dhaga mishri.

3. Get enough sleep: Mobile phones which has become an important part of our life is also making it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Try to stop using your phones during bed time. Sleeping for atleast 7-8 hours is a must as it allows your body to rest and rejuvenate.

Also Read: Here's how to prevent heatstroke during heatwave | Top 7 to-do list 4. Cut down on Soda/Aerated drinks: Feeling thirsty a lot during during this hearsh summer. Its time to replace your roadside aerated drinks and replace them with chaas, lassi, shikanji, nimbu pani, coconut water, without sugar fresh juices. These beverages does provide a good amount of nutrients that keep the body healthy.

5. Healthy snacks: Replace your biscuits, farshan at home with makhana, sprouts salad, baked nachni snacks, chips, puffed jowar dhani.

Also Read: Heatwave alert in India till May 5! IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states. Check full weather forecast here 6. Excercise and medidation: Avoid setting unrealistic goals for yourself when it comes to exercise. Tailor your exercise routine to fit your work schedule. For those working morning shifts, consider taking night walks instead. If walking isn't enjoyable for you, try other physical activities such as Zumba, yoga, swimming, or any other sport you like. Additionally, practicing meditation can improve your quality of sleep. Consider playing calming meditation music in your bedroom to help quiet your mind and promote better sleep.

7. Prefer health checkup: Make sure to schedule regular check-ups with your healthcare provider for preventive screenings and examinations. This helps to detect any potential health issues early on. Basic check-ups for cholesterol, thyroid function, and blood sugar levels should be done every six months.

