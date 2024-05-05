Health Tips for Today: Avoid intake of THESE foods during the summer season

Health Tips for Today: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days in May across several states, it's essential to pay attention to what we eat to stay healthy and hydrated. Certain foods can make us feel uncomfortable, bloated, and even dehydrated in the heat. Recently, it was also reported that hospitals across the country were seeing an unprecedented surge in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. It is also important to look out signs and symptoms for heat-related illnesses like fainting, seizures, irritability, headache, increased sweating, weakness or dizziness, fast breathing, nausea and vomiting.

Here are the list of foods to avoid this summer season:

1. Spicy Foods: It is important to manage your diet during the summer season. Spicy foods can increase body temperature and make you sweat even more. Try to keep your diet cool and light which will also help you to be fresh.

2. Soda/Aerated drinks: When you are out in the sun or even at home, don't drink aerated drinks or soda. Aerated drinks often contain caffeine and sugar, both of which can contribute to dehydration. The caffeine in aerated drinks can increase your body temperature, making you feel more hot in the summer. Replace the aerated drinks with chaas, lassi, shikanji, nimbu pani, coconut water, without sugar fresh juices.

3. Fried Fatty Foods: Binging on fried and fatty foods can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable in hot weather. It's time to replace your french fries, burger, pizza, samosa, vada. Eggs too should be consumed in moderation.

4. Sugary Foods: Sugary foods and drinks can lead to dehydration and energy crashes, so it's best to limit your intake. Avoid the high sugar content milkshakes, frozen desserts, candy and sweets, fruit juices with added sugar, tetra pack fruit juices among others.

5. Red meat and more: If you are a non-veg lover, it's time to cutdown on red meat, mutton, pork, beef as they can generate excess body heat during the summer.

