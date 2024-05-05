Health Tips for Today: Avoid intake of THESE foods during the summer season
Health Tips for Today: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days in May across several states, it's essential to pay attention to what we eat to stay healthy and hydrated. Certain foods can make us feel uncomfortable, bloated, and even dehydrated in the heat. Recently, it was also reported that hospitals across the country were seeing an unprecedented surge in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. It is also important to look out signs and symptoms for heat-related illnesses like fainting, seizures, irritability, headache, increased sweating, weakness or dizziness, fast breathing, nausea and vomiting.