In today's fast-paced work environment, it's easy to let healthy habits fall aside. Long hours spent sitting at a desk, staring at a computer screen, and managing high levels of stress can take a toll on your physical and mental well-being. However, prioritising your health at work is essential for maintaining productivity, focus, and overall happiness.

Whether you work in an office, or from home, here are some simple steps you can take to improve your health.

1. Take regular breaks: During busy workdays, it's common to become engrossed in tasks and forget to take breaks. However, sitting for long periods can lead to stiffness, muscle tension, and decreased productivity. Whether you are working from home or office, it is important to take short breaks every hour. This could be as simple as getting up to chat with a colleague or refill your water bottle. These short breaks help improve circulation, reduce stress, and boost productivity.

2. Improve posture: Maintaining good posture is essential for preventing discomfort and reducing the risk of severe back issues. When sitting at your desk, it's important to sit up straight with your shoulders relaxed and your back supported by the chair with feet flat on the floor. Don't slouch or lean on the desk to work. This could lead to severe neck and back issues.

3. Snack during working hours: It's important to fuel your body with nutritious snacks to maintain your energy level intact during a busy day at work. So, instead of snacking on sugary items or chips, opt for healthier options like fruits or dry fruits. You can also try some healthy snacking options like makhana, jowar puffs, baked nachni chips and more.

4. Stay hydrated: A good amount of water intake is very essential. Keep a water bottle handy at your desk which will remind you regularly. Do not intake any packed fruit juices in the name of water. They are simply loaded with sugar and will provide you with the required nutrition.

5. Healthy lunch: sehciwdnaTry to eat a well-balanced healthy lunch instead of eating junk like pizzas, burgers etc Opt for simple dal rice, roti sabzi, cheela, healthy s, sprout salads etc, which will not only keep you full but also nutritious at the same time.

6. Walks and options: Yes, our working hours are such that going for walks sometimes becomes difficult. However, you can still incorporate simple exercises into your day like stretching shoulders, neck exercises, simple foot exercises, or opt for stairs instead of elevators. These small changes can also help you stay active and energised throughout the day.

