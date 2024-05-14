Having a proper good night's sleep is the most underrated term in our fast-paced society, yet it is important to note that it is also one of the pillars of maintaining good health. Just like nutritious food and exercise, quality sleep is also essential for optimal physical and mental functioning. In today's time, many people struggle to get the recommended amount of sleep each night due to late working hours or some glued to their phones till late at night.

Here are some tips and tricks to have a good night's sleep

1. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: It's ideal to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night. To maintain this, create a consistent sleep schedule. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body's internal clock.

2. Limit screen time before bed: Put your mobile phone away before going to bed. Nowadays, scrolling through reels can make it difficult to stick to a consistent sleep schedule. It's easy to lose track of time, with a quick five-minute reel turning into an hour or more. If you need to use your phone, try playing some meditative music and close your eyes. This will help relax your mind and promote a good night's sleep.

3. Create a calm, clean environment in your bedroom: Make sure your bedroom is neat and organized to create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. Remove clutter, keep surfaces clean, and arrange items neatly to promote a sense of calmness in your sleeping environment. You can also experiment with keeping the room dark, playing some meditation music, or lighting an aromatic candle.

4. Eating before sleeping: Make sure to leave an hour or more between your dinner and bedtime. Avoid heavy meals, alcohol, or caffeine before going to bed. If you like to drink milk before sleeping, try plain milk or turmeric tea.

5. Physical activity: Being physically active during the day makes it easier to sleep at a reasonable hour at night. Also, avoid unnecessarily long naps during the day. They can make you feel lethargic and disrupt your ability to sleep well at night.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!