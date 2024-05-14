Health Tips for Today: Difficulty sleeping at night? Here are 5 simple ways to have a good night's sleep
Health Tips for Today: Getting enough quality sleep is crucial for optimal health. Here are some tips for a good night's sleep.
Having a proper good night's sleep is the most underrated term in our fast-paced society, yet it is important to note that it is also one of the pillars of maintaining good health. Just like nutritious food and exercise, quality sleep is also essential for optimal physical and mental functioning. In today's time, many people struggle to get the recommended amount of sleep each night due to late working hours or some glued to their phones till late at night.