Health Tips for Today: With heatwave alert issued; here are 5 essential summer care tips
Health Tips for Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over several parts of the country including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand from today i.e. May 16. With this heatwave alert, it's crucial to take extra care of your health.