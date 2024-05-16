Health Tips for Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over several parts of the country including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand from today i.e. May 16. With this heatwave alert, it's crucial to take extra care of your health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some essential summer care tips to follow 1. Hydration is the key: Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day. A good amount of 8-10 glasses of water or 2 litres daily is essential, and increase your intake if you're sweating a lot.

2. Skin and Hair: Apply sunscreen with an SPF 30 or more before stepping out. Also make use of a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. As the summer heat intensifies, it's not just our skin that needs protection, our hair too requires that extra care. Due to excessive sweating, our hair tends to become dry and smelly. To combat this, try to wash your hair every alternate day. You can also wear a hat or tie a scarf when stepping out.

3. Cool Showers: Taking cool showers can be incredibly refreshing and beneficial for your body as it will help lower your body temperature.

4. Keep meals light: In the summer, it's important to keep your meals light to avoid feeling uncomfortable, bloated, or dehydrated. Avoid high-fat, fried, and spicy foods, as well as caffeine and aerated drinks. Instead, include foods like yoghurt, watermelon, cucumber, and lemons in your diet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Exercise during the summer season: Exercise is crucial, regardless of the season, as it keeps you active and motivated. In the summer, it's best to avoid high-intensity exercises. Instead, opt for activities like swimming, aqua yoga, or indoor sports. Not only will this help you stay cool, but it will also keep you healthy.

Apart from care tips, it is also important to look out for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses like fainting, seizures, irritability, headache, increased sweating, weakness or dizziness, fast breathing, nausea and vomiting.

