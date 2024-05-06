Health Tips for Today: Stay fit this summer season with THESE 5 exercises

Health Tips for Today: With heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, it is very important to keep your health in check. Many times, in the name of heat, we skip exercises or indulge in drinks that contain a lot of sugar. Staying active in the summer can be a challenging task. However, by modifying your routine with the right exercises, you can beat the heat and stay fit during the summer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Weather update: Delhi sizzles at 41.1 degrees; IMD predicts rain in THESE states today. Check details Here are some exercises during the summer season 1. Swimming: Swimming is not only a refreshing way to beat the summer heat but also an excellent full-body workout. It offers numerous health benefits while keeping you cool. It's also a low-impact exercise that's gentle on the joints, making it suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. In case you don't know swimming, this is the perfect sport to learn.

2. Aqua Yoga or Water aerobics: If swimming is not something you want to learn, then opting for water aerobics or aqua yoga is another great option for exercise. Water aerobics is suitable for all fitness levels and ages, and you don't need to know how to swim to participate. Aqua Yoga on the other hand offers numerous benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, and balance, as well as stress relief and relaxation.

Also Read: Health Tips for Today: 5 important ways to protect your child from heatwave 3. Yoga: If your working hours are late and you have the early morning hours free, then yoga is the best option to be performed outdoors. Before 11 am, the temperatures are cool and pleasant and doing yoga in the garden is very relaxing. But if you want to do yoga in the afternoon or evening, opt for some indoor classes.

4. Indoor sports: Indoor sports offer an excellent way to stay active and beat the summer heat. Unlike outdoor activities, which can become uncomfortable in high temperatures, indoor sports provide a cool and comfortable environment. Instead of engaging in heavy exercises, consider playing indoor sports such as badminton, tennis, or basketball. You can also opt for indoor yoga, pilates, and zumba among other activities.

Also Read: 7 essential ways to adopt a healthy lifestyle 5. Morning walks or cycling: If going to the gym and doing heavy exercises isn't your preference, consider early morning or late evening walks and cycling as excellent alternatives during the summer months. Even if you do go to the gym, it's advisable to avoid heavy exercise. Instead, focus on cardio workouts and floor exercises to stay active and fit.

