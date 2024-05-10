Health Tips for Today: Mother’s Day is around the corner, and it is time to celebrate the incredible women who have shaped our lives with their love, strength, and unwavering support throughout. During this day, we often look out for gift ideas, but there is nothing bigger gift than the gift of health. As they have also started to age, the most important and essential part is to keep their health in check. Encouraging them to prioritise their well-being is a gesture of love that will resonate far beyond the holiday or any other gifts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Mother's Day 2024: Last-minute useful gift ideas to make your mom feel special 1. Basic health checkup: We are very much aware of how our mothers put their own health last on the list of priorities. This Mother's Day, let's encourage our moms to prioritize their well-being by starting with basic health checkups. Monitoring blood pressure, blood count, cholesterol, thyroid function, diabetes, and BMI levels can be a simple yet crucial step towards ensuring their long-term health and happiness.

2. Important health screenings: Apart from the above-mentioned checkups, eye exams, mammograms for breast screening, pap smears test for cervical cancer screening, bone density test and also check for menopause symptoms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Mental health: Mothers often prioritise the well-being of their family, and kids over their own, both physically and mentally. However, assuming that they are always okay is a misconception. Whether she is a stay-at-home mom or a working mom, the pressures she faces can be exhausting. It's important to be there for her, not only to listen but also to offer emotional support when she needs it. Encourage her to pursue interests outside of family and household responsibilities, which will make her prioritise her own well-being.

4. Friends, social life and me time: It's crucial for mothers to maintain their own friendships and social circles. Encourage her to stay connected with her friends and enjoy outings together. Apart from this, sometimes just keeping her away from household responsibilities and focusing on spending time with herself is meditative.

5. Dreams and hobbies: Encourage your mother to pursue her dreams, no matter how big or small they may be. Whether it's baking, swimming, travelling, gardening, painting, or learning a new sport, support her in pursuing her passions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

