With several parts of India grappling with heatwave conditions, the chances of heatstroke or related illness are on the rise. Earlier on May 3, it was also reported that hospitals across India are seeing an unprecedented surge in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, with experts warning that the numbers could increase in the coming days as severe heatwaves continue to sweep through the country. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) too has created a digital platform to record cases and deaths from heatstroke. According to the people aware of the matter, doctors at 120 government hospitals across 21 states will now directly upload data on the platform to help public health policymakers take informed decisions.

Also Read: Heatstroke and deaths data now being digitally recorded for accuracy in 21 states

Here are some first aid measures if you/someone feels dizzy or uneasy due to heatwave

The Health Ministry has listed out first aid measures for people to know when someone feels dizzy or uneasy.

1. Drink water to rehydrate.

2. Loosen clothes if possible

3. Move to a cooler place immediately

4. Place a sponge or cloth soaked in water on your forehead. Moreover, you can ice pack to your forehead, neck, and wrists to help cool down your body.

5. If someone is unconscious do not force feed or give water.

6. The Ministry has also stated that if the symptoms persist, visit the nearest hospital or call an ambulance.

Also Read: 5 important ways to protect your child from heatwave

Here are some signs of heatstroke in children you need to know

1. Refusal of food

2. Excessive irritability

3. Decreased urine output

4. Dry oral mucosa and absense of tears/sunken eyes.

5. Lethargy or altered sensorium

6. Seizures

7. Bleeding from any site

Signs of Heatstroke in adults:

The Health inistry has also listed eight signs of heatstroke in adults. They are:

1. Altered mental sensorium

2. Hot, red, and dry skin

3. High body temperature

4. Severe headache

5. Anxiety, dizziness, fainting and lightheadedness

6. Muscle weakness and cramps

7. Nausea and vomitting

8. Rapid heatbeat.

IMD heatwave predcition

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch and Gujarat Region during next 5 days. Moreover, the weather office also predicted heatwave conditions in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Interior Karnataka on 7th May; over West Rajasthan during 7th -10th May; over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 8th – 10th May. IMD also stated that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during next 3 days. Notably, the weather office have also added that heatwave conditions are likely to abate over the eastern and south peninsular regions of the country as the region will likely experience a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms till May 10.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!