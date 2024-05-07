Health Tips for Today: What to do if you feel dizzy or uneasy due to heatwave? Here are some first aid measures to know
Health Tips for Today: Rising heatwave conditions in India result in increased cases of heat-related illnesses, prompting hospitals to report surge in patients. IMD has predicted heatwave in specific regions, with relief anticipated by May 10.
With several parts of India grappling with heatwave conditions, the chances of heatstroke or related illness are on the rise. Earlier on May 3, it was also reported that hospitals across India are seeing an unprecedented surge in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, with experts warning that the numbers could increase in the coming days as severe heatwaves continue to sweep through the country. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) too has created a digital platform to record cases and deaths from heatstroke. According to the people aware of the matter, doctors at 120 government hospitals across 21 states will now directly upload data on the platform to help public health policymakers take informed decisions.