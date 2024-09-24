In charts: Can alternative proteins be the food of the future?
SummaryIndia’s government has come up with a new policy that will promote smart proteins that can help the country in its net-zero journey. What are smart proteins, and can India find a way to rule the global market?
In the world of alternative proteins, August was a month of milestones. India’s government approved the Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment (Bioe3) Policy, with manufacture of “smart proteins" as a key focus area. Singapore approved eight more insects as edible sources of protein. In the US, the Impossible Whopper, the trail-blazing Burger King product with a plant-based patty, completed five years.