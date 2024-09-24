In charts: Can alternative proteins be the food of the future?

Safe and sustainable

As people get richer, they derive more of their calorie needs from proteins. For India, proteins’ share in calorie consumption rose from 9.7% in 1991 to 11% in 2021, in step with rising incomes, as per calculations by Our World in Data using numbers from the Food and Agriculture Organization. Alt proteins are a sustainable way to meet this growing protein demand. They offer food safety (no risk of zoonotic disease from animal meat), and many see it as a more humane and ethical way to consume protein. Plant-based alt proteins are culturally compatible with several Indian cuisines, which have a vegetarian protein item such as pulses, paneer, or legumes as a staple.