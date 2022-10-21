Hearing aids are now for sale over the counter: What you need to know4 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Sony, Jabra and others are offering new hearing aids that can cost significantly less than doctor-prescribed models
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally hitting store shelves this week, following approval in August by the Food and Drug Administration. Instead of paying several thousand dollars for a pair of doctor-prescribed hearing aids, consumers now can save money by buying them online and at retail stores.