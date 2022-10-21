Hearing aids are now for sale over the counter: What you need to know
Sony, Jabra and others are offering new hearing aids that can cost significantly less than doctor-prescribed models
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally hitting store shelves this week, following approval in August by the Food and Drug Administration. Instead of paying several thousand dollars for a pair of doctor-prescribed hearing aids, consumers now can save money by buying them online and at retail stores.
About 37.5 million American adults have some hearing problems, but only about one-fifth of people who would benefit from a hearing aid use one, according to the FDA. High costs, lack of access and social stigma prevent some people from using hearing aids, the FDA said. The new OTC models are meant to make it easier for people with hearing loss to get help.
Previously, The Wall Street Journal has offered tips on how to prepare for them and how to test your hearing on your phone as well as a guide on how to comparison-shop. Here’s what you need to know before you head to the store to buy:
The main difference is cost. The major expense of prescription hearing aids includes the initial professional assessment and ongoing adjustments from an audiologist. Over-the-counter hearing aids can be controlled and customized by consumers. You don’t need a prescription or an exam to buy them.
They are intended for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, helping them before their hearing is so bad that they need professionally fitted hearing aids. After first experiencing hearing loss, it takes people an average of five to seven years to seek help, according to the Hearing Industries Association. Delaying hearing assistance can result in cognitive decline, social isolation and depression, the FDA said.
There are some signs you may need a hearing aid. The first indication often is when loved ones tell you they think you have a problem. Other signals include cranking up the volume on the TV or radio above what others prefer, and finding it difficult to participate in conversations in noisy places. You may also become tired after listening; people who have trouble hearing often compensate by reading lips, which can be fatiguing.
The American Academy of Audiology recommends seeing an audiologist to determine whether you’re a good candidate for OTC hearing aids. Hearing evaluations are usually covered by insurance (though hearing aids themselves often aren’t).
If you decide OTC hearing aids are right for you, the organization also suggests having an audiologist check the settings against your hearing loss to make sure they are programmed to suit your needs. In addition, the audiologist group says it is important to see a doctor if there is an obvious difference in hearing between ears or if you experience pain or drainage from an ear. Fullness or pressure in your ears, sudden hearing loss or tinnitus—ringing in one or both of your ears—are also reasons to see a doctor before buying OTC hearing aids.
There is a broad price range for over-the-counter hearing aids, which can cost from $299 to as much as $3,000. Even at the high end, that’s a lot less than prescription hearing aids, which can cost upward of $5,000 a pair.
Several are on the market, including pairs from Lexie, Jabra and Eargo. (A couple models from Sony will be available later this year).
Many are available for purchase online directly from the manufacturers. Retail chains such as Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Best Buy carry them, and they are also available on Amazon.
Hearing-aid makers say there aren’t many technical differences between one OTC brand and another, because all OTC hearing aids must meet specific performance requirements for high-fidelity amplification. What really matters is how you see hearing aids fitting into your lifestyle.
Do you want something discreet that fits in your ear (rather than over your ear)? Some OTC hearing aids look more like Bluetooth earbuds than traditional hearing aids. Do you want to be able to listen to calls and music using your hearing aids? Some connect to Bluetooth so you don’t have to switch between your hearing aid and a standard earbud. Do you want to control all of the settings on the device itself, or do you prefer to use an app? Many OTC hearing aids have a companion app.
Many of the newer earbud varieties are rechargeable and come in a charging case. Check to see how many hours the hearing aids can last on a single charge—and how long it takes to charge them.
It can take weeks to get used to wearing new hearing aids, so choose a brand that offers full refunds for up to at least 30 days. The FDA is requiring manufacturers to state their return policy on the label.
Hearing aids are especially dependent on fine-tuning and troubleshooting. Look for brands that offer unlimited customer support with the one-time price of the hearing aids. Other companies might limit support or charge extra, so you should check.