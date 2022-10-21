Hearing aids are now for sale over the counter: What you need to know

If you decide OTC hearing aids are right for you, the organization also suggests having an audiologist check the settings against your hearing loss to make sure they are programmed to suit your needs. In addition, the audiologist group says it is important to see a doctor if there is an obvious difference in hearing between ears or if you experience pain or drainage from an ear. Fullness or pressure in your ears, sudden hearing loss or tinnitus—ringing in one or both of your ears—are also reasons to see a doctor before buying OTC hearing aids.