World Heart Day: Run, Cardio, Strength - how much is too much?3 min read . 05:34 PM IST
- Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) including heart disease and stroke, is the world's leading cause of death claiming 18.6 million lives each year
How much exercise would be too much exercise for your body? How much exercise would cross the threshold of benefitting you aiding your fitness and move over to harming you body by means of overstressing it? When should you be careful?
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) including heart disease and stroke, is the world's leading cause of death claiming 18.6 million lives each year. The World Health Day highlights actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD.
The recent death of popular comedian Raju Srivastav has put forth such questions. As the World Heart Day approaches on 29 September, we take a look at how much exercise would be too much exercise?
Health experts have recommended that one should not indulge in too much exercise within a short span of time. They cited India wherein people in their 30s and 40s, who had remained physically inactive for a certain period of time often find themselves fast tracking the process of getting fit.
This includes them taking up extremely strenuous exercise in a short period. Experts say that ‘one should be really careful about it’.
If any exercise makes one feel nauseous, dizzy or that that they might collapse, that is a warning sign for them to stop
-After you are 30 years of age, the duration of a warm up and cool down session during workout should be more than that of youngsters.
-Avoid working out in extreme temperatures
-You should feel comfortable with your own level of workout. Do not elevate workout according to others because that is often a cause for problems.
Experts suggest that moderate exercise which includes brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming for two hours in a week are sufficient to keep heart healthy. They also suggest that one who have a history of heart disease should not indulge in strenuous exercise.
It is impertinent that one is aware of hart attack in their family medical history. this in turn helps one to make an informed decision as to how much strain their body can take when it comes to saving the heart.
Health experts affirm that those who have a family history of heart disease are at least at a 50 to 60% increased risk of heart disease. This risk factor further increases if a male relative like father or brother has suffered from heart disease in less than 55 years of age and or a female relative has suffered heart disease less than 65 of age.
Chalking out the different benefits of cardio and strength training experts have suggested that for keeping healthy and fit one should indulge in a comfortable mix of both.
Cardio or endurance training ensures better heart health and longevity, while strength training ensures preservation of bone density, and preservation of muscle mass.
Experts suggest that one should take up 2-3 sessions of cardio and 2-3 sessions of strength training each in a week.
It is difficult to list out particular reason for heart attack. People have died from stroke and heart attack while traveling on an airplane, doing cardio at a gym or even after coming home post a brisk walk in the park.
While the causes cannot be determined, health experts have suggested several risk factors that work was catalyst for CVD. These include smoking, diabetes, high BP, high cholesterol, overweight, too much alcohol, too much consumption of preserved food and lack of activity.
