Heart diseases leading cause of deaths worldwide in 2019, diabetes follows close

NEW DELHI: Heart diseases remained the leading cause of death in 2019 with diabetes and dementia entering the list of top 10 non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that claim lives, according to the Global Health Estimates released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

People with pre-existing health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and respiratory conditions are at higher risk of death due to covid-19.

WHO said next update to these estimates will take covid-19 into account.

"Chances of containing diabetes in our and other countries are slipping away, and diabetes has now crept into top ten causes of death. In India, unless National programs get a fresh breath of enthusiasm, deaths due to diabetes and other non-communicable diseases will keep on piling up. Covid-19 has made this task further difficult," said Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology and National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (N-DOC).

As per the estimates, NCDs now make up for seven of the world’s top 10 causes of death. This is an increase from four in 2000. The new data covered the period from 2000 to 2019.

Heart disease has remained the leading cause of death world wide for the last 20 years. It is now killing more people than ever before. The number of deaths from heart disease has risen by more than 2 million since 2000 to nearly 9 million in 2019. Heart disease now account for 16% of total deaths, the WHO said.

In a positive, however, the estimates confirmed the rising trend of longevity. In 2019, people lived six years longer than in 2000, with a global average of life expectancy over 73 years in 2019 compared to nearly 67 in 2000. But on average, only 5 of those additional years were lived in good health.

“To a large extent, the diseases and health conditions that are causing the most deaths are those that are responsible for the greatest number of healthy life-years lost. Heart disease, diabetes, stroke, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were collectively responsible for nearly 100 million additional healthy life-years lost in 2019 compared to 2000," the report said.

Injuries are another major cause of disability and deaths with a significant rise in road traffic injuries.

Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia are now among the top 10 NCDs. Deaths from diabetes rose 70% globally between 2000 and 2019, with an 80% rise in deaths among males.

In 2019, pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections were the deadliest group of communicable diseases and together ranked as the fourth leading cause of death.

The report highlighted the toll that communicable diseases take in low-income countries - six of the top 10 causes of death in low-income countries are still communicable diseases, including malaria (6th), tuberculosis (8th) and HIV/AIDS (9th).

