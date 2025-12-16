Heart surgeon shares 7 habits he says can add years to your health

The start of a new year often brings renewed focus on health and wellbeing. As 2026 approaches, experts say lasting change is more likely to come from small, consistent habits rather than extreme resolutions that are hard to sustain.

Dr Jeremy London, a US-based, board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, recently shared seven everyday habits that can support long-term health. In an Instagram video posted on 15 December, Dr London described them as “simple but not easy” practices that, when followed consistently, can have a meaningful impact over time.

“Start small and stay consistent for a healthier, happier 2026,” he said.

Check out the video here:

Set a bedtime alarm Dr London stresses that sleep health is not just about how many hours you sleep, but also about maintaining a consistent bedtime. Setting an alarm to remind yourself to go to bed can help regulate your sleep cycle. “Consistency matters just as much as your wake-up time,” he noted.

Get sunlight every day Daily exposure to natural light, especially in the morning, helps regulate the body’s internal clock. Dr London recommends stepping outside each day to allow sunlight to reach the eyes, which supports circadian rhythm balance. Sun exposure also aids vitamin D production.

Walk after meals A short walk after eating can significantly benefit metabolic health. Dr London suggests a 10–20 minute walk after meals to help control post-meal blood sugar spikes and support digestion.

Cut out alcohol The heart surgeon advises eliminating alcohol altogether, saying it can improve sleep quality, heart health and overall wellbeing. “Removing alcohol has been transformative for me,” he said, adding that many people underestimate its impact on daily health.

Add high-intensity training Incorporating high-intensity aerobic activity at least once a week can strengthen the heart and muscles. Dr London encourages people to push slightly beyond their comfort zone — whether that means walking faster, cycling harder or increasing workout intensity.

Keep a water bottle nearby Hydration often takes a back seat during busy days. Dr London recommends keeping a designated water bottle within sight as a constant reminder to drink enough fluids. “If I see the bottle, I’m more likely to hydrate,” he admitted.

Lift weights regularly Strength training plays a crucial role in maintaining muscle mass, boosting metabolism and preventing age-related muscle loss. Dr London recommends weight training as a key habit for healthy ageing and overall physical resilience.

