Heatwave grips nation: IMD recommends tips to stay cool and safe

With rising temperatures and heatwave conditions affecting large parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued crucial safety tips to help citizens stay safe and avoid heat-related illnesses.

According to the IMD, staying hydrated is one of the most important ways to beat the heat. The department advises drinking at least eight glasses of water daily while avoiding alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks, which can worsen dehydration.

Clothing also plays a vital role. The IMD recommends wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting, and breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen to help the body remain cool. Tight or dark clothes tend to absorb more heat and can increase the risk of overheating.

Another key tip is to avoid going outdoors during peak sun hours, typically between 11 AM and 4 PM. If stepping out is unavoidable, it's important to seek shade regularly and take breaks in cool places to reduce exposure.

The IMD also urges people to stay aware of the signs of heat illness. Common symptoms include dizziness, nausea, a rapid pulse, and confusion. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is advised to seek medical help immediately.

To stay cool indoors, the IMD suggests using fans, air conditioners, or placing damp cloths on the neck to bring down body temperature quickly.

These tips are especially important for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers, and those with existing health conditions.