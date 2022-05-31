FreshKampo said the label on the containers of potentially affected strawberries would have said “Product of Mexico" or “Distributed by Meridien Foods." In a statement on its website, Texas grocer H-E-B said it has not received or sold organic strawberries from the supplier in question since April 16. H-E-B said anyone who still has the strawberries should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}