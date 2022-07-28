Hepatitis outbreak: Scientists found possible cause for mystery outbreak

Adeno-associated virus 2 belongs to a group of viruses called Dependoparvovirus which infects both humans and some primates. But what’s particularly interesting about AAV2 is that in order to infect the host, it requires another virus to also be infecting the host at the same time. It uses this helper virus in order to replicate inside human cells. The most common helper viruses of AAV2 are adenovirus and herpesvirus.

