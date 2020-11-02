Here's how a shot of alcohol may help an irregular heartbeat

The Vein of Marshall Ethanol for Untreated Persistent Atrial Fibrillation (VENUS) trial enrolled 343 patients, with 155 of them receiving the combination treatment. At the six and 12-month mark, 49 percent of those patients remained free from atrial fibrillation. At the same interval, only 38 percent of patients who received catheter ablation alone had the same results. AFib is the most commonly diagnosed arrhythmia.