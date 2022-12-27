Here’s how doctors treat their own colds and flus5 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 05:16 PM IST
With the country facing a barrage of illnesses, we asked ear, nose and throat specialists and family doctors which remedies they swear by
Squirt bottles filled with saline solution, elderberry tablets and cans of chicken soup: These are just a few of the weapons doctors deploy when they personally get struck down by a winter virus.