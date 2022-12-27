Here’s how doctors treat their own colds and flus

With cold medicines, he picks one that targets only the symptoms he has. He reasons that simpler is better to avoid unnecessary side effects. When he has a cough and congestion, for example, he’ll take a drug with the active ingredients guaifenesin, an expectorant that loosens mucus, and dextromethorphan, a cough suppressant. He says he tends to avoid antihistamines containing diphenhydramine since it can make mucus thicker and harder to cough up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}