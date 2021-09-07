Hetero’s  drug to treat covid gets DCGI nod

The drug was in short supply as infections and hospitalizations surged during the pandemic’s second wave, with patients having to pay multiples of the drug’s price to procure it. Cipla is the sole distributor of Roche’s tocilizumab in India. Hetero said the authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will allow doctors to use it for treatment of covid in hospitalized adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.