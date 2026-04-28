Hidden sugars in ‘healthy’ foods linked to rising non‑alcoholic fatty liver cases among young adults, doctors warn

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is increasingly hitting people who think they’re leading a healthy lifestyle. Experts say another culprit is the hidden sugars lurking in commonly consumed “healthy” foods — like packaged juices, granola, low-fat snacks or flavoured yoghurt. These sugars (often hidden in labels) are processed by the liver and converted into fat, causing gradual, long-term damage. With symptoms that are subtle, the condition often goes undiagnosed until it becomes more pronounced.

Doctors emphasizse that recognizing hidden sugars and making simple lifestyle changes can go a long way toward reducing risk and keeping your liver healthy for life.

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Sugar Isn’t Just in Sweets Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is no longer the scourge of poor diet or of people who drink. It is increasingly being diagnosed in people who consider themselves health-conscious. One of the biggest factors driving this change is the increasing consumption of hidden sugars in everyday foods marketed as healthy.

“People often think they are making healthier food choices by choosing packaged juices, granola, flavoured yoghurt, or low-fat snacks. But these items contain a lot of added sugars of fructose and corn syrup, which are not always specifically mentioned in the labels,” says Dr Uddhavesh M Paithankar, Consultant – Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram.

Once ingested, these sugars are quickly converted in the liver. When we consume too much sugar, it eventually gets turned into fat, which can lead to fat accumulation in our liver cells. This slow accumulation is now leading to a significant increase in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, even in young people who do not drink alcohol.

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Why Early Symptoms Often Go Unnoticed When the disease is new, it tends to be silent. Symptoms such as fatigue, mild stomach pain or gradual weight gain can look benign. Lack of movement and insulin resistance make things progressively worse, so if the disease is not holistically addressed, it progresses in silence.

The Misleading Trap of Low-Fat and Diet Foods Another alarming fact about sugar is that it is not just seen in sweet-ish foods, says Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Unit Head Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-Healthcity. “It is found quite often in breakfast cereals, flavoured yoghurts, energy bars and even fruit juices. In excess, particularly as fructose, it is transformed into fat and kept within the liver, which heightens the risk of NAFLD,” he says.

Perceptions of “healthy” alternatives further complicate the issue. As a result, many low-fat or diet products replace the fat with sugar to improve flavour. This gives the deceptive impression of health combined with increased metabolic risks, including insulin resistance and liver fat buildup.

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Lifestyle Changes That Can Reverse NAFLD While fatty liver is becoming more common, it can often be detected early. The condition is commonly detected through routine blood tests or ultrasound scans, with its systemic repercussions being gauged by diagnostic markers such as HbA1c. According to Dr Paithankar, timely intervention is key and largely hinges on correcting daily practices.

Fortunately, NAFLD is reversible at its early stages. Both experts stress mindful eating and lifestyle changes. Eating less processed foods, sweetened drinks, and packaged snacks while increasing intake of minimally processed foods, such as moderate amounts of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and proteins, can assuage those discomforts.

Engaging in regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight also helps liver health. Also, just learning to read food labels for hidden sugars can be a very simple but powerful preventive measure.

No one ends up with fatty liver overnight—it is the result of habitual eating over time. Catching these habits early and making sustainable change remain the most effective ways to prevent or reverse the condition.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)