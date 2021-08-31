High virus count in lungs behind covid-19 deaths, shows research

For the investigation, researchers collected bacterial and fungal samples from the lungs of 589 men and women who were hospitalized in NYU Langone facilities in Manhattan and on Long Island. All required mechanical ventilation. For a subset of 142 patients, who also received a bronchoscopy procedure to clear their air passages, the investigators analysed viral load in lower airways and identified the microbes present by studying small pieces of the germs’ genetic code. The study authors also surveyed the type of immune cells and compounds located in the lower airways.

