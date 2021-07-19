Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Highly infectious norovirus is similar to coronavirus: All you need to know

A medical worker in a booth takes a nasal sample from a man during coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site.
1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea

The world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and now another highly infectious virus is on a surge. Norovirus, which is also known as the vomiting bug, is highly infectious. Cases of norovirus have recently been recently increasing across England, Public Health England (PHE) said.

The British government today lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus.

Similarities between coronavirus and Norovirus

  • Like coronavirus, Norovirus too can be asymptomatic in some people, and mutates rapidly – different strains of norovirus have been found circulating around the same hospital during one season.
  • In fact, as it spreads around, norovirus sometimes changes so much that standard testing kits can’t recognise versions of it that have evolved.
  • Most people with symptomatic norovirus infections have diarrhoea, but some experience projectile vomiting as well.
  • This creates an aerosol full of viruses that spread around any room and leave it on surfaces, waiting for others to pick it up, as happens with respiratory viruses. COVID-19 also causes diarrhoea in some patients.

Norovirus symptoms

The most common symptoms are - Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Nausea and Stomach pain.

How does Norovirus spread?

The virus spreads very easily and quickly

  • It can spread from an infected people to others
  • Through contaminated foods and surfaces
  • Outbreaks can happen anytime, but they occur most often from November to April

Precautions to be taken

  • Wash your hands often
  • Rinse fruits and vegetables
  • Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop
  • Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

