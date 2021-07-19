Highly infectious norovirus is similar to coronavirus: All you need to know

Highly infectious norovirus is similar to coronavirus: All you need to know1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea
The world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and now another highly infectious virus is on a surge. Norovirus, which is also known as the vomiting bug, is highly infectious. Cases of norovirus have recently been recently increasing across England, Public Health England (PHE) said.
The world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and now another highly infectious virus is on a surge. Norovirus, which is also known as the vomiting bug, is highly infectious. Cases of norovirus have recently been recently increasing across England, Public Health England (PHE) said.
The British government today lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.
The British government today lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.
What is Norovirus?
Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus.
Similarities between coronavirus and Norovirus
Norovirus symptoms
The most common symptoms are - Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Nausea and Stomach pain.
How does Norovirus spread?`
The virus spreads very easily and quickly
Precautions to be taken
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!