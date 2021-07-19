Highly infectious norovirus is similar to coronavirus: All you need to know

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and now another highly infectious virus is on a surge. Norovirus, which is also known as the vomiting bug, is highly infectious. Cases of norovirus have recently been recently increasing across England, Public Health England (PHE) said.

The world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and now another highly infectious virus is on a surge. Norovirus, which is also known as the vomiting bug, is highly infectious. Cases of norovirus have recently been recently increasing across England, Public Health England (PHE) said.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarities between coronavirus and Norovirus

Like coronavirus, Norovirus too can be asymptomatic in some people, and mutates rapidly – different strains of norovirus have been found circulating around the same hospital during one season.

In fact, as it spreads around, norovirus sometimes changes so much that standard testing kits can’t recognise versions of it that have evolved.

Most people with symptomatic norovirus infections have diarrhoea, but some experience projectile vomiting as well.

This creates an aerosol full of viruses that spread around any room and leave it on surfaces, waiting for others to pick it up, as happens with respiratory viruses. COVID-19 also causes diarrhoea in some patients. Norovirus symptoms

The most common symptoms are - Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Nausea and Stomach pain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How does Norovirus spread? ` {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The virus spreads very easily and quickly

It can spread from an infected people to others

Through contaminated foods and surfaces

Outbreaks can happen anytime, but they occur most often from November to April Precautions to be taken {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wash your hands often

Rinse fruits and vegetables

Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

Topics