Home >Science >Health >Highly touted monoclonal antibody therapies sit unused in hospitals
A person uses a swab to take a COVID-19 test in a drive-thru testing facility in a parking lot in Wilmington, Delaware

Highly touted monoclonal antibody therapies sit unused in hospitals

6 min read . 09:52 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Medical centers overrun with critical Covid-19 patients are using just a fraction of allotted supplies of the treatment

Doses of monoclonal antibodies—Covid-19 therapies authorized for emergency use last month—are sitting unused in hospital pharmacies, even as cases surge across the country.

Hospitals say the rollout of the therapies has been stunted by a lukewarm response from infectious-disease specialists, who say they want more clinical trial data before using them on a regular basis. Medical centers are also grappling with a lack of awareness and interest from both the primary-care doctors who would normally prescribe the drug and patients who are offered it. And some places are dealing with a shortage of space and staff to administer the therapies.

