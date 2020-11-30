Hindustan Syringes ships over 100 mn KOJAK Auto Disable syringes to Covax

“It’s ironic that though we are globally competitive, we lose out to cheap subsidized Chinese imports and the requirement to match L1 (lowest) price of Chinese imports becomes non-remunerative and discourages investments as it’s like making traffic lights, if Govt. will not buy , you can’t sell in the private sector and it takes time to build credentials for exports. Currently over 50% of the AD Syringes used in immunization come in from China We urge the government to increase import duty on syringes from 7.5% to 15% to enable expansion of supply base and profitable growth of quality certified production of all components and products in India," he said.