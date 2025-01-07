HMPV cases in India: A day after Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat confirmed the HMPV cases, fresh Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases were detected in Nagpur, reported India Today on Tuesday. The total number of HMPV cases detected from January 6 has reached seven.

Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus, and there can be more cases of HMPV during the winter and early spring, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said in a video message on Monday.

Amid the ongoing winter season, cases of respiratory illnesses, including HMPV, influenza, etc., are likely to rise in the coming days. Let's understand the treatment, symptoms, and precautions for HMPV and whether their treatment includes antibiotics.

HMPV cases in India: Symptoms of the viral infection Cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms of HMPV infection. According to the US CDC, the symptoms may also include pneumonia or bronchitis in severe cases.

Adults infected with HMPV may experience cough, mucus production, nasal congestion, or a runny nose. These symptoms may also be accompanied by mucus production, fatigue, body aches, and a sore throat.

“While most adults experience mild upper respiratory illness, vulnerable groups (children under 5, the elderly, and individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes, heart or kidney disease, and cancer) may face more severe complications such as wheezing, bronchitis, or pneumonia,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director - Max Healthcare & Senior Director - Institute of Internal Medicine.

HMPV cases in India: Does treatment include antibiotics? “There is no role of antibiotics in viral infections like HMPV. Our body recovers from such infection itself. However, patients may require symptomatic treatment focusing on fever, body ache, cough, etc, ” said Dr Ankit Yadav, Pediatrician at Civil Hospital Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav noted that doctors often prescribe antibiotics when a patient suffering from a viral infection also develops a secondary bacterial infection.