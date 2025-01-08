Nearly 10 cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in India so far. Concerns are being raised about the possible effects of this common respiratory virus beyond the lungs.

Although HMPV and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, doctors stress that HMPV is not a novel virus and has been around for decades.

HMPV is known to induce coughing, breathing problems, and cold-like symptoms. However, physicians at Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad caution that it can also damage the liver, resulting in inflammation and other health complications.

Livemint spoke with medical professionals to learn more about the dangers and remedies and to determine if widespread infections should be a cause for concern.

HMPV virus origin

HMPV virus kya hai? HMPV is like any other respiratory illness. “It can cause upper or lower respiratory symptoms such as common cold, cough, fever, wheezing, difficulty breathing, high fever, dehydration, chills, and running nose. It can cause flu-like symptoms in elderly and very young children. It can also cause bronchitis and pneumonia in infants and young children,” said Dr Pankaj Chhabra, Clinical Director-Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad.

HMPV cases in India Mumbai reported another HMPV case on Wednesday. At least 10 HMPV cases have been reported in India so far.

HMPV: How does it spread?

HMPV affects liver According to Dr Bir Singh Sehrawat, Head of Gastroenterology and Program Clinical Director at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Faridabad, HMPV is primarily a respiratory virus. Still, it also significantly impacts the liver. The infection may cause nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and abdominal pain. It may also cause liver inflammation, indicated by an elevation in liver enzymes like SGOT and SGPT.

“This virus causes infection in the liver, and there is an increase in its enzymes. So, this increase in the enzymes in the liver suggests swelling, which is caused by this virus infection. After they infect the liver, the liver becomes inflamed. Because of that inflammation, there is an increase in the levels of SGOT and SGPT in the blood and other liver function derangement. Because of the inflammation in the liver, which is caused by this virus, other symptoms related to the liver can be there, like loss of appetite, pain in the abdomen, abdominal discomfort, vomiting and nausea,” said Dr Bir Singh Sehrawat.

Who can contract HMPV? While anyone can contract HMPV, this virus may be deadly for people with underlying health conditions and young children under the age of five years, particularly those born prematurely.

“People with chronic respiratory issues (asthma, COPD, or other lung conditions) may undergo worsened symptoms or prolonged recovery. HMPV can put young children at risk of bronchiolitis or pneumonia. In severe cases, hospitalisation and oxygen support may be required,” said Dr Pankaj Chhabra.

HMPV cases surge in India: Dos and don'ts Prevention is key here. People should take general precautions that we use against all respiratory infections.

If someone has a cough and cold, they should avoid contact with others to prevent the spread of infection.

Use a separate hanky or towel for coughing or sneezing.

Take medicine required for cold or fever as prescribed by a doctor.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20-30 seconds.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Clean commonly used surfaces like doorknobs and toys.

Stay indoors if you are sick.

If you and your children show cold-like symptoms, practice good respiratory hygiene. Cover your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing.

Avoid sharing utensils and other personal items with others.

Avoid direct contact, such as shaking hands or hugging.

Eat a balanced diet, get appropriate sleep, and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid going to crowded places.

Eat fresh fruits and vegetables.

Exercise regularly to boost immunity. “People with weakened immune systems may be more susceptible. Hence, patients with certain conditions like HIV, cancer, or autoimmune disorders need to be extra cautious,” said Dr Pankaj Chhabra.

HMPV vs Covid-19 Reports have shown that liver dysfunction and respiratory complications are common manifestations in COVID-19 patients.