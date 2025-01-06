India detected 5 cases of HMPV on Monday itself. Two of the five cases were detected in Karnataka by the ICMR through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens. Two more cases were later detected in Chennai. One case was detected in Ahmedabad.

HMPV cases in India: Two children have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are currently undergoing treatment in Chennai, a health official said on Monday. Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public that health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, particularly in light of rising HMPV cases in China and other neighbouring countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On recent reports regarding the cases of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR (the Indian Council of Medical Research) and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries," Nadda said.

India detected five cases of HMPV on Monday, January 6, itself. Two of the five cases were detected in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens. Two more cases were later detected in Chennai. One case was detected in Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister Nadda stated that "there is no reason to worry", emphasising that India's health systems and surveillance networks remain vigilant and prepared to address any emerging health challenges.

Nadda clarified that HMPV is not a new virus; it was first identified in 2001 and has been circulating globally for many years. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, primarily affecting individuals of all age groups, with increased transmission observed during winter and early spring months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Health Ministry, along with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control, is actively reviewing data on respiratory viruses and has reported no significant surge in common viral pathogens within India.