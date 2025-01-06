Amid reports of a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed the detection of two HMPV cases in Karnataka, reported ANI on Monday.

The spike in respiratory illnesses in China has drawn parallels to the COVID pandemic, which also originated in the country. However, HMPV is not a “mysterious virus”, Hyderbad-based Dr Sivaranjani Santosh told South First in an interview. The virus is not rare or new and cases with HMPV appear every year.

‘HMPV is not a mystery virus’: Sivaranjani Santosh Urging the public to be aware of the present situation, Sivaranjani Santosh told South First that there is no need to panic about HMPV cases in India. She stressed the need to create awareness and remain vigilant.

“We see it every year. It’s not a mystery virus. If there’s a new mutation, there is no information about it as of now. Let’s stay vigilant but avoid creating unnecessary suspense or panic. Precautions are essential, as always,” South First quoted Santosh in an interview.

HMPV virus symptoms Shedding light on HMPV virus symptoms, Dr Santosh told South First that in most cases the infection has symptoms similar to that of “typical flu” like “cough, cold, and fever”. She also added that the infection passes within three to five days with symptomatic treatment. In rare cases, the patient may require “oxygen support”.

When can HMPV in India cause worry? Highlighting the need for prevention and precautions to avoid the spread of viral infections, the doctor said it is important to monitor the “potential new mutations” of HMPV closely.

As there has been no official update on HMPV mutation in India, the main focus should be on " educating the public on preventing the spread of respiratory viruses, whether it is HMPV, influenza or RSV,” reported South First. Sivaranjani Santosh is a paediatrician who has treated HMPV cases since 2022.

HMPV in India The Ministry of Health, in a release, stated that the two cases were detected in Karnataka as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that has been circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.