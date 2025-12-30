Bengaluru‑based gastroenterologist explains bloating, indigestion and how to reset gut health after holiday eating

While the festive season should be a time of joy, celebration, and feeling good, it is also when we often indulge in rich food, stay up later than usual, and disrupt our regular routines. As much as we enjoy these celebrations and they lift our spirits, a day or two later, our digestive system takes a beating.

Sudden changes to diets, overconsumption of sweets, fats, and other high-calorie foods, irregular meal schedules, and a lack of physical activity can upset the natural rhythm of the gut. So, even those who usually do not experience digestive complaints start facing bloating, acidity, constipation, and uncomfortable sensations.

For those who have pre-existing issues with their guts, these behaviours can lead to a noticeable flare of symptoms. Once the party is over, many people witness an increase in digestive complaints and doctor visits. Identifying why the gut feels “off” after a celebration is part of regaining our digestion and health.

Struggles of an Unready Gut “Our gut is comfortable with regular meal hours, portions and types of food. This basic rhythm, however, is disturbed in the festive season. People tend to skip or eat delayed meals; a majority may even double their portion sizes from what they are habituated to in most cases. There is a drastic change in diet where individuals end up consuming excessive sweets, oily and spicy food,” informs Dr Puneeth BS, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram (MHM), Bengaluru.

This is because a gut, accustomed to simple staple foods, may not cope well with the sudden and extreme change in diet, and as a result, can cause an imbalance of gut flora with associated symptoms.

Symptoms usually include abdominal distension, discomfort, pain, diarrhoea, or vomiting, and sometimes fever. These symptoms are generally mild to moderate and tolerable, and extremely infrequent, rarely progressing to the point of seeking hospital/clinic treatment.

Hydration and Mindful Eating Not drinking enough water is another thing people often forget about when they’re in the festive spirit, says Dr Puneeth. With busy schedules, travel, and an emphasis on festive foods, many people forget to stay hydrated. It can exacerbate constipation, bloating, acidity and symptoms like discomfort and weakness.

Rushed or late-night eating and dining while distracted may further impact digestion by interfering with intestinal motility and enzyme production. Even simple habits like drinking enough water, eating slowly and creating sufficient intervals between meals can save your intestines from being overburdened and make them capable of coping with any sudden dietary change you have during the festival.

“Most people get better in a few days, or with simple remedies such as antacids and probiotics. In rare cases, if it lasts more than a week or dangerous signs crop up like intense stomach pain, blood in stool or weight loss, one must immediately get in touch with the gastroenterologist,” says Dr Puneeth.

Impact of Alcohol on the Gut People tend to drink more or start drinking during festivals. This can promote poor gut health by counteracting the stomach lining and compromising beneficial gut bacteria. Heartburn and upper-abdominal pain, symptoms of acid reflux, can worsen with more drinking. The condition can also be due to binge drinking, which is a form of acute pancreatitis, with painful abdominal symptoms. Patients with pre-existing liver disease may suffer even further damage from alcohol, including liver failure.

Sound Sleep for a Healthy Gut Sleep is essential to maintaining a healthy gut, but sleep can be disrupted during times of celebration. Getting less sleep, such as returning late at night or celebrating, can add to stress and disrupt hormones and the gut. This can cause symptoms in people with a condition like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Dr Puneeth explains.

When to Worry Usually, symptoms abate when regular eating resumes. But medical consultation is a must if symptoms last more than a week, or warning signs like severe abdominal pain, vomiting blood, blood in vomit or stool, black stools – which indicate gastrointestinal bleeding - unexplained weight loss, or complications of underlying conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), chronic liver disease and pancreatitis appear.

Real festival enjoyment is the balance between celebration and digestive function. Heeding your gut and getting an early jump on the signs can prevent severe digestive problems. Watch the quantity, quality, and timing of everything you eat and drink, minimise alcohol, and get enough sleep — it all helps support good gut health and, therefore, immunity.

Key Takeaways Excessive alcohol and rich foods during celebrations can disrupt gut health.

Maintaining hydration and a regular eating schedule can alleviate digestive issues.

Seek medical advice if severe symptoms persist beyond a week.