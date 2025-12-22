7 ways to stop acidity, bloating, indigestion during Year-end festivities: Gastroenterologist suggests unique tips

Festive meals are one of the highlights of the holiday season, especially with Christmas around the corner. Yet, alongside the joy of good food and long tables filled with favourites, many people experience a predictable rise in acidity, bloating and indigestion.

General physicians explain that this is not simply “overeating guilt” — there are real physiological reasons why holiday foods and feasting habits upset the stomach. Knowing these triggers can help people get through celebrations with less stomach trouble and bounce back faster if symptoms appear.

Why festive foods are more likely to upset the stomach Dr Akash Chaudhary, Clinical Director and Senior Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, says that for many, year-end gatherings mean several rounds of rich meals, late dinners and a mix of sweet, salty, and fried dishes. He points out that the stomach is built to handle a wide range of foods, but sudden shifts in quantity, timing and composition can overwhelm even a healthy gut.

Heavy, high-fat meals slow down digestion Celebration foods — rich gravies, fried starters, buttery sweets and sugary drinks — are usually loaded with fat and quick-digesting carbs. This combination naturally slows how quickly the stomach empties, leaving food sitting there longer than it should, says Dr Chaudhary. When that happens, it’s common to feel heavy, overly full, gassy, or even notice a warm, burning discomfort rising in the chest.

Festive spices and acidic ingredients irritate the upper gut Pickles, chutneys, tomato-based dishes, citrus marinades and spicy gravies can irritate the lining of the oesophagus and stomach. People who already live with reflux or a generally sensitive stomach often notice their symptoms flaring up around the holidays, simply because festive meals tend to be heavier and full of things that don’t sit well with them.

Carbonated beverages worsen bloating Soft drinks, sparkling juices and mocktails introduce excess gas into the digestive system, leading to distension and discomfort. It relaxes the valve that prevents stomach acid from moving upward, making heartburn more likely after a heavy dinner.

How holiday habits compound digestive issues Doctors point out that festive dishes contribute a lot, but the way we behave during the holidays also makes a big difference.

Late-night dinners disrupt the body’s digestive rhythm During the holidays, people often eat later than usual and continue snacking past midnight. Lying down soon after eating encourages acid to move upward and makes bloating more pronounced. The digestive system functions best when meals are eaten earlier, and the body gets a few hours to process food before sleep.

Stress, rushing and irregular meal timing weaken digestion With travel, hosting, and endless tasks, holiday stress can lower stomach acid and slow the gut’s natural rhythm. Eating on the move or while preoccupied also makes people swallow excess air, which adds to bloating.

Low fibre intake slows bowel movement Buffets and festive menus often lean heavily on refined carbs and meats, leaving little room for vegetables or whole grains. Even a short dip in fibre can slow bowel movements and leave the body feeling heavy and sluggish.

Everyday strategies to prevent festive digestive flare-ups Simple, regular habits can help reduce the effects of holiday overeating and relieve symptoms, says Dr Chaudhary.

1. Eat slowly and pace your portions Eating at a relaxed pace and chewing thoroughly helps the body recognise when it’s had enough, reducing the chances of going overboard.

2. Balance rich dishes with lighter sides Eating heavy foods with some vegetables, soups, or salads helps digestion and eases post-meal discomfort.

3. Stay well-hydrated throughout the day Water supports digestion, helps prevent constipation, and lessens the severity of acidity.

4. Cut down on fizzy drinks This helps prevent bloating and lowers the risk of reflux.

5. Take short walks after meals Gentle movement improves gut motility and helps prevent acidity and heaviness.

6. Use simple home measures for relief Sipping warm water, peppermint tea, or a modest amount of fennel after meals often helps calm the stomach.

7. Seek medical advice when symptoms are severe or persistent If acidity worsens or if someone has repeated vomiting, trouble swallowing, or black stools, they should seek medical help immediately.

Holiday food is meant to be enjoyed, not endured. With awareness and a few mindful habits, people can celebrate freely while maintaining a comfortable digestion and steady energy throughout the season.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)

