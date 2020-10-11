Home-made Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work, but questions remained

As the U.S. rushes to bring a vaccine to market far faster than has ever been done, Zayner said he has discovered why the long, slow process of clinical trials shouldn’t be rushed. A promising early stage result is just that: promising. It’s a message that’s resonating nationwide in the U.S. as the timeline for a development of a safe and effective vaccine has become a touchpoint in the presidential election, with President Donald Trump saying we could see an outcome before the Nov. 3 vote, Democrats worrying that he is putting a thumb on the scale, and scientists saying it will probably arrive close to the end of the year, even in January.