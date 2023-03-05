Homeopathy can damage liver, lead to death: Study2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 03:04 PM IST
- A recent research has found that Homeopathic treatments had the potential to cause acute hepatitis and acute chronic liver failure.
Homoeopathy, a means of medical treatment has faced it fair share of criticism for being an 'ineffective placebo", a termed by the allopathy medicine community. Then again Homeopathy was also considered safe medicine if not the most and fastest effective.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×