Homoeopathy, a means of medical treatment has faced it fair share of criticism for being an 'ineffective placebo", a termed by the allopathy medicine community. Then again Homeopathy was also considered safe medicine if not the most and fastest effective.

However, a recent study has broken this theory and has proved that homeopathy medical treatment can cause severe liver damage. The research, conducted by researchers from Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, Kerala, and published in the peer-reviewed journal Hepatology Communications titled “A series of homoeopathic remedies-related severe drug-induced liver injury from South India" has triggered debate at a time the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has been trying to promote ayush and homeopathy as the emerging alternative to allopathy medicine.

The research was based on a retrospective review of records of 456 patients, who were under treatment for liver-related ailments between January 2019 and February 2022. Nine patients were identified with liver injury attributed solely to homoeopathic formulations, while 447 patients were excluded from the study as they had liver diseases due to other causes.

Homeopathy treatment

According to National Health Service, UK, Homeopathy is a "treatment" based on the use of highly diluted substances, which practitioners claim can cause the body to heal itself.

Many homeopathic remedies consist of substances that have been diluted many times in water until there's none, or almost none, of the original substance left. According to a report on The News Minute, in homeopathy a concentrated extract of a substance, called mother tincture, is serially diluted by mixing it in a solution of water and alcohol

Increased number of people in the recent past had shifted to homeopathy treatment for long term immunity against Covid-19.

What did the research find?

The research conducted by the experts had shocking revelations, which include

-All the surveyed patients had developed jaundice

-In the 15 homoeopathic remedies that were analysed, 156 unique compounds were identified. This includes heavy metals, industrial solvents, alcohols (including ethanol and traces of methanol), steroids, sedatives, and antibiotics

-Drug Induced Liver Injury (DILI) was detected in 77.8% of the patients studied

-Liver histopathology of six patients (study of cells through biopsy) showed liver necrosis (death of tissues)

Homeopathy causes liver damage leading to death

Researchers tied the two together and concluded that homeopathy was seen to potentially result in liver injury. This could even turn fatal if the patient already had some sort of liver anomaly.

The researchers concluded that Homeopathic treatments had the potential to cause acute hepatitis and acute chronic liver failure.

The researchers attributed the fatal aspect of homeopathic treatment to a combination of factors including mother tinctures, insufficient dilution, poor manufacturing practices, adulteration, contamination, and the presence of direct hepatotoxic herbals and alcohol.