Homeopathy can damage liver, lead to death: Study

However, a recent study has broken this theory and has proved that homeopathy medical treatment can cause severe liver damage. The research, conducted by researchers from Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, Kerala, and published in the peer-reviewed journal Hepatology Communications titled “A series of homoeopathic remedies-related severe drug-induced liver injury from South India" has triggered debate at a time the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has been trying to promote ayush and homeopathy as the emerging alternative to allopathy medicine.