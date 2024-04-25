Horlicks, Boost no more ‘healthy’ drinks: Hindustan Unilever rebrands beverages after directive on Cadbury Bournvita
Hindustan Unilever, which makes drinks like Horlicks and Boost, has renamed its 'health food drinks' to 'functional nutritional drinks' (FND).
Hindustan Unilever has renamed its 'health food drinks' to 'functional nutritional drinks' (FND). This change follows the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry directive to e-commerce sites, instructing them not to list such products under the 'healthy drinks' category. This effectively means that HUL brands like Horlicks and Boost will now fall under the new category.