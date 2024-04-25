Hindustan Unilever, which makes drinks like Horlicks and Boost, has renamed its 'health food drinks' to 'functional nutritional drinks' (FND).

“We have changed the labels of the category to FND which is a much better way to call it," CFO Ritesh Tiwari said.

Also Read: What led Bournvita to lose its health drink tag? All you need to know The Ministry of Commerce and Industry earlier advised e-commerce platforms not to classify Cadbury Bournvita and similar drinks as 'health drinks'. This is because the Food Safety and Standards Act does not have a 'health drinks' category.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act) 2006 did not define 'health drinks'.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked e-commerce websites not to put dairy, cereal, or malt-based beverages under the ‘health drink’ or ‘energy drink’ categories as it is a wrong term to use, which can mislead the customers.

Also Read: YouTuber reveals IndiGo's Upma, Poha, Dal Chawal exceed Maggi's sodium level: Know how much is daily recommended intake "National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under Section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CRPC Act 2005 concluded that there is no 'health drink' defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd," the ministry said in a notification, dated April 10," said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in its letter dated April 10.

Hindustan Unilever sees a big chance to grow in the FND (Food and Drink) category. According to Tiwari, the company plans to get more customers, increase product use, and offer better products to encourage consumers to choose more advanced options.

The company is also noticing thatpremium products, especially those for diabetes and women's health, are selling better.

