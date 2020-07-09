Hospitals resist standard rates for covid treatment

According to Dr Girdhar Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), the rates are not sustainable. “The rates are similar to capped rates proposed by the Delhi government which are very low and not sustainable for healthcare providers. Keeping in view the difficult times, we are managing. But if insurance companies also pay the same rate, hospitals will not sustain. Almost 16-20% of the footfall is insured and, typically, such patients ask for a private ward, therefore, subsidized rates won’t work," said Gyani.