Hospitals see rise in enquiries on mixing vax

“There would be significant advantages to having flexible immunization programmes where the second vaccine dose is not necessarily the same as the first dose and the intervals between the doses are similar. Accordingly, this study will determine the safety as well as the immune responses to mixed administration of Covishield following Covaxin and vice-versa given at an interval of 56+/- 7 days and make comparisons with the same 2 dose administration of these two vaccines", according to the trial document of CMC, Vellore that Mint has viewed. The document explains that safety and immune responses will also be determined following the mixed booster dose administration of available vaccines (after an interval of 3-6 months after the 2nd dose) including Covishield and Covaxin following same and mixed prime vaccination with Covishield or Covaxin