How a Break From Alcohol Affects Your Health and Fitness Goals

Like many Americans, I embraced my first Dry January this year and consumed no alcohol for 31 days. My main motivation: curiosity.

I eat healthy and exercise regularly, but allow myself a glass (or two) of wine with dinner. Would skipping my nightly tipple noticeably affect how I felt or boost my fitness during or after the month?

I asked experts to explain how alcohol affects our health and fitness and whether one month of abstinence could move the needle on our fitness efforts.

They all agreed that it depends on how much and how frequently you drank before. Some say you might see small gains in performance, while others say the boost in your overall health outweighs the boost you’ll see in your fitness.

Alcohol harms workouts

If you’ve been hitting the gym but haven’t seen any gains, alcohol could be to blame. People who exercise more tend to drink more, according to a study by the Cooper Institute in Dallas published in 2022. But exercise doesn’t cancel out the effects of alcohol.

“Alcohol cancels out the effects of exercise," says Stella Volpe, department head of human nutrition, foods and exercise at Virginia Tech.

Alcohol travels through your bloodstream to every organ and tissue in your body, causing dehydration and slowing your body’s ability to heal itself. It also impairs protein synthesis and reduces insulin, which stimulates muscle growth, Volpe says. Ingesting alcohol immediately after training or competition can reduce the rate of muscle protein synthesis, or how we build muscle mass, by 37%, research shows. So you may want to skip that postrace beer.

“Or at least wait an hour and be sure you are also hydrating," Volpe says.

Chris Travers, an exercise physiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, notes that alcohol has been shown to decrease the secretion of human growth hormone, which can suppress the growth and repair of muscles.

I didn’t see any noticeable difference in my strength in January. However my WHOOP fitness tracker showed that my resting heart rate was slightly lower and my heart rate variability had nearly doubled after just one week without alcohol, an indication that my body was more rested and recovered.

This makes sense, because alcohol affects our heart rate. WHOOP compared users who did Dry January with those who didn’t and found that those who went dry saw a similar pattern.

Dropping drinking = dropping pounds

If someone drops the alcohol and concentrates on good nutrition and exercise, they could lose up to 5 pounds in one month, says Dr. Brian Shapiro, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic.

“When people drop a few pounds, they often see their exercise performance improve," he adds.

Weight loss is one of the most noticeable results of going dry, particularly if you were drinking heavily, he says.

At seven calories a gram, alcohol is the second-highest calorie-containing substance we consume, after fat. (Mocktails can also be high in calories.) Few people actually measure their pours. That means you’re likely consuming more than one standard drink: 12 fluid ounces of regular beer, 5 fluid ounces of wine, or 1.5 fluid ounces of a distilled spirit.

Alcohol can also mess with our metabolism, says Meridan Zerner, a sport and performance dietitian at Cooper Clinic. Typically, the body prioritizes metabolizing alcohol for energy over other substances, which can delay the breakdown of fat and lead to weight gain.

Less boozing, more snoozing

Quality sleep is key to the recovery the body needs to reap the benefits of your workout efforts.

A University of Sussex study published in 2019 found that 71% of those who embarked on Dry January reported better sleep, while 67% said they were more energetic.

Although alcohol helps you fall asleep faster, it impairs the quality of your sleep, Zerner says. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means consumption before bed will likely cause you to wake up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom.

Staying asleep and achieving the restorative depth of sleep the body needs are more beneficial than falling asleep quickly, she says.

Marianne McGriff typically has a glass of wine or cocktail before dinner nightly. The 75-year-old retiree from Zionsville, Ind., started the year dry and added exercise to the mix.

“I’m sleeping eight to nine hours uninterrupted and have so much more energy," she says.

What about after January?

A one-month break from alcohol can lead to improvements in insulin resistance, blood pressure and body weight, according to studies from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Your liver, which filters toxins like alcohol from the blood, will also thank you.

Shapiro notes that new exercisers often see the biggest benefit from cutting out alcohol because they feel more energized, which makes working out more enjoyable.

Plenty of people who take a break from drinking start up again. A break is certainly better than not stopping at all, health specialists say. Volpe recommends moderation and says one of the biggest takeaways from a month without drinking is that it allows people to check in with their habits and think about why they reach for a drink in the first place.

A 2023 analysis of more than 40 years of research concluded that even moderate alcohol consumption can lead to health problems. In light of the new findings, the World Health Organization issued a statement saying abstaining is the healthiest option.

Dry January didn’t make me decide to give up alcohol, but I also plan to cut back. My month without it made me realize drinking wine with dinner had become a habit, just like my morning workout or coffee.

Did I miss it? Only when I was out with friends celebrating a special occasion or when I was at a nice restaurant with fantastic wine. I plan to try to make alcohol a treat, just like dessert, and incorporate more dry spells throughout the year—especially if I’m training for an athletic event.

Sign up for the WSJ Workout Challenge to boost your fitness.

Write to Jen Murphy at workout@wsj.com