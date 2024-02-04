How a Break From Alcohol Affects Your Health and Fitness Goals
Jen Murphy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Feb 2024, 05:22 PM IST
SummaryHitting the gym after Dry January or another pause from drinking can show some immediate results when exercising.
Like many Americans, I embraced my first Dry January this year and consumed no alcohol for 31 days. My main motivation: curiosity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less