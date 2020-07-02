How a Chinese firm jumped to the front of the coronavirus vaccine race

China’s pharmaceutical industry has been dogged by safety incidents and quality scandals. But in recent years, parts of it have grown more advanced as hundreds of Chinese scientists trained in the West have come home.Called hai gui, or “sea turtles," these returnees have capitalized on relationships and expertise gained in countries like the U.S. and Canada, and created new companies. CanSino’s CEO Yu -- 57, who has a doctorate from Canada’s McGill University in microbiology and was the head of vaccine development and production at Sanofi Pasteur in Canada -- belongs to this new breed of executives.In the prospectus for CanSino’s 2019 public offering in Hong Kong, Yu described the difficult choices he and his colleagues made in forging their new path back home in China.“Most of our families stayed in Canada, and we could only see them a few times a year," he wrote. “When you think about your young kids and teenagers growing up without dads, when you know your wife had to shovel out of 10 inches of deep snow early morning in -20°C wind chill all by herself – those were the tough moments."