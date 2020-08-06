How a DNA test machine mutated to find covid in 90 minutes

For founder Christofer Toumazou, a professor at Imperial College London, it’s the culmination of months of efforts to retool a toaster-size machine he originally developed to analyze key bits of people’s DNA so users could tailor their diet to their heredity. Now his lab-in-a-box will be used to see whether patients arriving at hospitals for surgery, cancer treatment and other procedures harbor Covid-19 -- an unexpected detour in his contribution to the consumer genetics revolution.