How a new govt health scheme will benefit India

The scheme aims to beef up health systems and institutions at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, and prepare them to respond effectively to pandemics and disasters. The scheme comes with an outlay of about ₹64,180 crore over six years. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission. The government says health infrastructure India did not get ample attention as people, especially in the rural areas, have to run from pillar to post to access healthcare services, which worsens their condition and puts financial strain on patients. Modi said the new scheme aims to tackle this deficiency.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}