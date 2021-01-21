How alarming are these covid-19 vaccine scares?

Any new vaccine could have long-term risks, but most vaccine-related side effects tend to occur within the first two months of an inoculation. In general, the risks of vaccines are extremely low relative to the benefits that they bring. Consider polio vaccines as an example, which can lead to rare cases of “paralytic poliomyelitis" (or polio-like paralysis caused by the vaccine itself) at rates of about one per 3 million doses. Compare this with the 1952 polio outbreak in the U.S., which led to close to 58,000 infections and 3,000 deaths. And remember, because of mass vaccinations, polio has not been seen in the U.S. since the 1970s. That said, it’s important to note that when we are dealing with vaccinations at such a large scale, there will be incidences of illness or death that may appear to be related to the vaccine. For example, in 2018, 655,381 people died of heart attacks in the U.S., according to the CDC, or nearly 1,800 per day. It’s likely that some people will have a heart attack the day of or soon after their vaccine doses by sheer coincidence. The National Cancer Institute estimates that there were about 1.8 million cancer diagnoses in the U.S. in 2020. Assuming a similar number in 2021, many people will be diagnosed with cancer some time after receiving their doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The key is to look for excess rates of disease, and this takes time. Rushing out with declarations that a dose of Covid-19 vaccine caused this or that issue is plain wrong.