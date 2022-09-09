How brain-computer interfaces could restore speech and help fight depression

We’re really interested in trying to understand what is going on when someone is processing emotions normally, and what the signals look like in people who have depression and don’t have normal regulation of their mood. Our hope is that by understanding these electrical signaling patterns that we can use them as biomarkers, as ways to understand when and what parts of the brain are involved when someone is having depressive episodes. And then the second thing, which is far more important, is to use that information to intervene and to regulate some of these areas so that someone feels more normal, like they aren’t in incapacitating depression.